Road remains closed following road traffic collision in Derry
Police have confirmed the Learmount Road between Claudy and Park is still closed following a road traffic collision there this morning, Thursday, September 12.
Emergency services attended the scene this morning following the collision, with drivers asked to avoid the area at that time.
The Police confirmed the road remains closed this Thursday afternoon.
There are no further details at present.
You can follow updates from the police on Facebook
