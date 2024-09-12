Police have confirmed the Learmount Road between Claudy and Park is still closed following a road traffic collision there this morning, Thursday, September 12.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene this morning following the collision, with drivers asked to avoid the area at that time.

The Police confirmed the road remains closed this Thursday afternoon.

There are no further details at present.