Tributes have been paid to a 29-year-old County Tyrone man who tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision in Strabane on Sunday.

Police on Sunday night confirmed that Eoin Lynch had died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Orchard Road area of Strabane.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7.40am, it was reported that a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser was involved a road traffic collision.

"A man, who was inside the vehicle, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eoin Lynch.

"He has been named as 29-year-old Eoin Lynch from the Castlederg area." “The Orchard Road, which was closed for a large part of Sunday, had re-opened to traffic by Sunday night.

Tributes have been paid by those who knew Eoin, with many doing so via social media in the hours since his death was sadly confirmed by police.

One friend said: "Eoin was a down to earth, incredibly kind lad who was always up for the craic and having laughter.”

Another said: “Such sad news RIP Eoin Lynch what a character.”

One person who worked in the same leisure travel industry as Eoin said: “Such terrible news. I enjoyed our times, though they were fleeting passings-by usually. Your coach was always looking immaculate, you took such pride.

“Your cheeky-chappy grin and firm handshake will be missed. RIP Eoin Lynch.”

North West based charity Life After meanwhile posted on Sunday: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Eoin Lynch after he was involved in an RTC on the Orchard Road near Strabane this morning.

"Could everyone please keep the Lynch family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.

"We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to the family and can assure them that we are there to provide support and assistance if or when required.”

Police said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and have appealed to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage taken from the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 396 10/11/24.”