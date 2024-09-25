Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary Schools across the north west are being invited to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz 2025.

The 11 heats are being held in January and February and two teams from each heat will progress to the Northern Ireland final, which will be held in Cookstown in March.

The quiz, which is for P7 pupils, is being organised by Road Safe NI Charity and is once again sponsored by leading accident management firm, CRASH Services and supported by other organisations including emergency services, Police and Community Safety Partnerships and local councils.

The table quiz format will cover both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of seven rounds of eight questions plus an extra round on road signs. Prizes will be given to the top three teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate. Each school can send one team of four pupils from Primary 7.

Launching the 2025 Road Safety Quiz were Davy Jackson, Chair of Road Safe NI (right) and Jonathan McKeown, CEO at CRASH Services.

Davy Jackson, Chair of Road Safe NI, commented: “The event has grown well over the last two decades and in 2024 we had over 220 primary schools register. It is vitally important that we educate young road users on key road safety issues. This will lead to safer communities now and in the future.

"The quiz offers an ideal opportunity for the entire P7 class to learn about road safety in a fun and engaging way. The schools then pick their team to represent the school and Council area. Following the regional heats, we make the questions available to run the quiz back in the classroom for all to enjoy and learn from.”

Education Minister Paul Givan MLA, who helped launch the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2025, said: “Road safety education provision within schools has an important role in developing children and young people’s attitudes and behaviours to become safer road users. With that in mind, the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz is an excellent way to help educate young people across our communities on key road safety issues and I would encourage our primary schools to join in and take part.”

Education Minister Paul Givan helping to launch the 2025 NI Primary School Road Safety Quiz.

Jonathan McKeown, CEO at CRASH Services meanwhile commented: “At CRASH we are passionate about playing our part in helping to promote road safety to all road users across NI. It’s important that road safety education starts at an early age, and we are delighted to once again be the headline sponsor of the Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2025 which will help, educate children and influence their behaviours towards road safety.”

Details on dates, venues and how schools can enter can be found on the website www.roadsafeni.com or by emailing us at [email protected] or telephone Davy on 07934 132597.