Scrambler driver 'stable' as two men arrested after road traffic collision at Ringford Road in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 17:48 BST
Police investigating a road traffic collision on the Ringfort Road, Derry, on Friday August 22, have arrested two men.

It was reported that the collision, involving a scrambler, a red Kia Sportage and a blue Volkswagen Polo occurred at around 2.40pm on Friday afternoon.

Police have confirmed that the rider of the scrambler, a teenage male, was taken for treatment following the collision and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

PSNI Inspector Hughes said: “As part of our investigation into this collision we have arrested two men, aged 19 and 40, on suspicion of [offences] including dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and grievous bodily harm with intent.

PSNI.

“The 40 year old has also been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. Both men are currently in custody.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling in the Ringfort Road area and who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 855 22/08/25.”

