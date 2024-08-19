Sectarian hate crime a possible motive in Strathfoyle incident - Derry PSNI
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.40pm, police received a report of a possible ongoing burglary in the area, and that a number of males were involved.
"Police responded, attending the area, and noted damage to a door of a property. Graffiti was also noted in the vicinity, and a sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry.
“Police subsequently made two arrests - two males, both aged 16 years old who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
"One of the males arrested remains in custody at this time, while the other male has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”
A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone with information they believe would assist their investigation to call 101, quoting reference 1674 of 18/08/24 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/