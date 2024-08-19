Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an incident in the Moyglass Place area of Strathfoyle on Sunday night, August 18, have made two arrests.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.40pm, police received a report of a possible ongoing burglary in the area, and that a number of males were involved.

"Police responded, attending the area, and noted damage to a door of a property. Graffiti was also noted in the vicinity, and a sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police subsequently made two arrests - two males, both aged 16 years old who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

PSNI.

"One of the males arrested remains in custody at this time, while the other male has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone with information they believe would assist their investigation to call 101, quoting reference 1674 of 18/08/24 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”