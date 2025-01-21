‘Sheer luck’ no one has been seriously injured by e-scooters on Derry’s busy riverfront
Sinn Féin’s Aisling Hutton said there are growing safety concerns over the widespread use of electric scooters on one of the city's most popular walkways.
Colr. Hutton commented: "In recent weeks concerns have been raised with me about the use of e-scooters on the pathway along the riverfront from the Peace Bridge right down to Bay Road.
“On an average day this walkway is busy with hundreds of walkers, runners and people out walking their dogs and now some people have been driving through the crowds there on these vehicles which can reach speeds of up to 20 and 30 miles per hour.”
The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) representative said she feared someone could be seriously injured.
“Its only by sheer luck no one has been injured so far.
“I would urge users of these vehicles to reflect on their use in these locations and the potential injuries they could cause if they crash into a group of people or hit a small child or family pet,” said Colr. Hutton.
At present electric scooters are not permitted to be used on footpaths or roads in the North.
The PSNI state: “E-scooters, scramblers, go-peds, buzz boards, quads and mini-motos do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off- road use only.”
