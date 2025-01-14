Shooting incidents in Derry reduce significantly but no change on bombings
Of 17 shooting incidents across the North last year the Derry City and Strabane policing district accounted for five of them.
This was a noticeable decrease of four from nine reported shootings in 2023.
Shootings can refer to ‘shots fired by terrorists, shots fired by the security forces, paramilitary style attacks involving shootings and shots heard (and later confirmed by other sources)’, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Of six bombing incidents two occurred in Derry City and Strabane – no change year-on-year.
These include all incidents where a bombing device explodes or is defused. If a device is found that is not complete or armed, then it is recorded as a ‘find’ and not as a bombing.
The report does not identify the bombing incidents specifically but they are likely to refer to separate pipe bomb incidents in Carnhill in September and in Limewood Street in the Bogside in November.
There was a marked reduction in the number of casualties from paramilitary-style shootings in Derry & Strabane from five in 2023 to just one in 2024.
Paramilitary-style shootings, the report states, usually ‘result in the injured party being shot in the knees, elbows, feet, ankles or thighs’ and are generally conducted by ‘loyalist or republican paramilitary groups on members of their own community’.
There were three casualties from paramilitary-style assaults in Derry/Strabane in 2024 – no change year-on-year.