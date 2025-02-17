Sniffer dog Cooper joins Derry & Strabane police in suspected drugs seizures

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:37 BST
Police in the Strabane district accompanied by a sniffer dog called Cooper have seized suspected drugs during a search on Monday, February 17.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Derg Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group and Police Dog Cooper, conducted a search in Castlederg.

“During this search, a quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized. A female arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences has been released on bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries. ”As part of separate enquiries in relation to another investigation, a search was conducted this afternoon in the Newtownstewart area, which resulted in the seizure of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sergeant Griffith from Derg Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue.

Police dog Cooper.

“I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

People can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

