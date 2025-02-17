Sniffer dog Cooper joins Derry & Strabane police in suspected drugs seizures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in the Strabane district accompanied by a sniffer dog called Cooper have seized suspected drugs during a search on Monday, February 17.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Derg Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by colleagues from Tactical Support Group and Police Dog Cooper, conducted a search in Castlederg.

“During this search, a quantity of suspected Class B drugs was seized. A female arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences has been released on bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries. ”As part of separate enquiries in relation to another investigation, a search was conducted this afternoon in the Newtownstewart area, which resulted in the seizure of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Griffith from Derg Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue.

Police dog Cooper.

“I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

People can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.