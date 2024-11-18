Son of Derry victim of ‘horrific’ car crash Wilson Sherrard speaks of life-long impact
Christopher Sherrard lost his 60-year-old father Wilson in a road collision eight years ago.
Wilson, from the Fountain, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash near Claudy in August 2016.
Sharing his story on Road Safety Week 2024 (November 17-23), Christopher spoke of the devastating impact on his family.
“When my dad left in the morning time, he wasn’t expecting not to come home; he left the front door and he never came back.
“I would not want anyone to go through that experience because it just doesn’t last for one day, it lasts for a lifetime.
“It didn’t just affect our family, it affected my daddy’s friends it affected his work colleagues, it affected the fire officers who attended the scene, it affected the paramedics and the PSNI officers and also those who witnessed the scene, it was a horrible, horrible crash.
“Until the day my dad died I had never thought about road safety. My plea to everybody is to please drive carefully on the roads,” he declared.
Debbie Mullan’s 17 year-old son Keelan was killed when he crashed into a tractor on a rural road near his home in Drumsurn in 2013.
Keelan had passed his driving test just a few weeks before he died.
Debbie said her son was killed instantly when he crashed on suspected black ice as he drove to their local town to buy a crusty loaf of bread.
“I saw a police car coming into the drive and it came to a stop just beside our patio doors.
“I still can't hear the words, I just see the faces of the two police officers.
“Without being able to control the car, Keelan went into an oncoming tractor and slurry tank and he was killed instantly.
“I never want any other parent to experience what I have experienced.
“Wherever your journey is, I want you to drive so that you arrive, that you are alive, that your parents are not going to have that knock on the door,” she said.
Keelan and Wilson were among 684 road fatalities between 2013 to 2023.
One person loses their life on the north’s roads on average every week and 57 have died so far this year.
Debbie and Christopher are members of the NW Road Safety Partnership, which has signed up to the Department for Infrastructure’s Share the Road to Zero community engagement campaign.
Ulster Rugby, the NI Football League and IFA, Ulster GAA, PSNI, NI Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have signed up to the campaign.
DfI Minister John O’Dowd said: “I would like to thank the North West Road Safety Partnership for the important work they do to help raise awareness about road safety.
“I would particularly thank Debbie and Christopher for telling their stories as a reminder to us of the impact, often lifelong, that serious and fatal road traffic collisions have on too many people.
“Every single week, at least one person – a mum, a dad, a son, a daughter, a friend - is not coming home to their family and their loved ones.”
