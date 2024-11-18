Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The son of a Derry man killed in a ‘horrific’ car crash in 2016 has pleaded with road users to drive carefully saying the impact of fatal collisions ‘lasts a lifetime’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Sherrard lost his 60-year-old father Wilson in a road collision eight years ago.

Wilson, from the Fountain, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash near Claudy in August 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing his story on Road Safety Week 2024 (November 17-23), Christopher spoke of the devastating impact on his family.

Minister John O’Dowd with Debbie Mullan and Christopher Sherrard, of the North West Road Safety Partnership, which has signed up to the Department for Infrastructure’s Share the Road to Zero community engagement campaign.

“When my dad left in the morning time, he wasn’t expecting not to come home; he left the front door and he never came back.

“I would not want anyone to go through that experience because it just doesn’t last for one day, it lasts for a lifetime.

“It didn’t just affect our family, it affected my daddy’s friends it affected his work colleagues, it affected the fire officers who attended the scene, it affected the paramedics and the PSNI officers and also those who witnessed the scene, it was a horrible, horrible crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until the day my dad died I had never thought about road safety. My plea to everybody is to please drive carefully on the roads,” he declared.

The late Wilson Sherrard who was killed in a fatal road traffic collision in 2016.

Debbie Mullan’s 17 year-old son Keelan was killed when he crashed into a tractor on a rural road near his home in Drumsurn in 2013.

Keelan had passed his driving test just a few weeks before he died.

Debbie said her son was killed instantly when he crashed on suspected black ice as he drove to their local town to buy a crusty loaf of bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw a police car coming into the drive and it came to a stop just beside our patio doors.

The North West Road Safety Partnership signs up to the Share the Road to Zero community engagement campaign.

“I still can't hear the words, I just see the faces of the two police officers.

“Without being able to control the car, Keelan went into an oncoming tractor and slurry tank and he was killed instantly.

“I never want any other parent to experience what I have experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wherever your journey is, I want you to drive so that you arrive, that you are alive, that your parents are not going to have that knock on the door,” she said.

The late Keelan Mullan was killed in a fatal road traffic collision in 2013.

Keelan and Wilson were among 684 road fatalities between 2013 to 2023.

One person loses their life on the north’s roads on average every week and 57 have died so far this year.

Debbie and Christopher are members of the NW Road Safety Partnership, which has signed up to the Department for Infrastructure’s Share the Road to Zero community engagement campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Rugby, the NI Football League and IFA, Ulster GAA, PSNI, NI Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have signed up to the campaign.

DfI Minister John O’Dowd said: “I would like to thank the North West Road Safety Partnership for the important work they do to help raise awareness about road safety.

Christopher Sherrard with his father Wilson and mother Ann.

“I would particularly thank Debbie and Christopher for telling their stories as a reminder to us of the impact, often lifelong, that serious and fatal road traffic collisions have on too many people.

“Every single week, at least one person – a mum, a dad, a son, a daughter, a friend - is not coming home to their family and their loved ones.”