Specialist investigators to return to scene of fatal road collision in Derry tonight

A specialist team from the PSNI are to revisit the scene of a fatal collision on Derry’s Strand Road.

Those involved will be officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, who are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred over a year ago on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers this evening, Wednesday, February 26, and the road is expected to be closed from 11pm until approximately 3am tomorrow, Thursday, February 27.

"The closure will be in place on Strand Road, between Rock Road and Duncreggan Road, and officers would ask road users to avail of an alternative route during this time. “We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”

​ The scene testing is understood to form part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision which followed the death of a 42-year-old male pedestrian.