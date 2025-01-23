Storm Éowyn: Danger to life red alerts for Derry and Donegal as all schools to be shut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People have been warned of a danger to life and generally ‘very dangerous conditions’ when Storm Éowyn with all schools to be shut tomorrow.

Upgraded weather warnings have led to a very rare occurrence in which the whole of Ireland is now under the highest red alert status from Friday morning through to Friday afternoon.

People are being advised to stay at home wherever possible with school closures now confirmed and widespread disruption to air, road and sea travel as well as power outages expected. Further closures and precautionary measures are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

In an update on Thursday morning, the Met Office has forecast that there will be “very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected” here.

The whole of Ireland is now under a rare red alert. Image: Met Éireann.

The Met Office and Met Éireann red warning is in place for Derry and Donegal from 7am to 2pm with people urged to expect “flying debris resulting in danger to life, large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads, power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage, damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.”

Wind gusts of over 90 miles an hour are expected in Derry by around 10am on Friday.

For Inishowen and other parts of in Donegal Met Éireann has warned that Storm Éowyn will bring “bale to storm force southerly winds becoming westerly with extreme, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h”. All schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday 24 January, the Department of Education has now confirmed.

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

The storm is heading directly for us. (Image Met Office)

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff. Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Donegal Weather Channel, renowned for its accuracy, has been warning about the potential severe impacts of the storm for some time.

In a statement issued on their FB page https://www.facebook.com/DonegalWeatherC they stated: “On Thursday evening storm Éowyn will bring a period of heavy rainfall up across the country with this rain hitting colder air across the northwest before midnight with some snowfall across Donegal, Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Leitrim, Sligo & Mayo giving some accumulations for 2 or 3 hours with hazardous driving conditions.

“Severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/hwinds will move into the southwest and transfer up across the country during the morning and pose a danger to life, please stay indoors.

“Winds will remain severe, damaging and extremely destructive until the afternoon Friday across the northern half of Ireland.”

As the storm hurtles across the Atlantic towards Ireland today, four of Northern Ireland’s top utility companies issued advice for “this challenging period”.

To report any faults or in the case of emergencies, please contact: NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com; Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk Phoenix Energy: 0345 455 5555 or visit phoenixenergyni.com NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk

“Stay safe and take extra precautions during the storm,” the companies advised.