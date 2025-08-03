STORM FLORIS: Wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour forecast for Derry & Donegal

The Met Office has warned of ‘unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds’ likely to impact overnight and throughout Monday as Storm Floris makes landfall in Ireland.

Yellow wind warnings have been issued by both the Met Office and Met Éireann for the whole north west region including counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone, with wind gusts in Derry city and Inishowen forecast to surpass 50 miles per hour over the course of the day from early in the morning.

An Orange marine warning has also been issued by Met Éireann for the north Donegal and Derry coastline with westerly winds up to Storm Force 10 possible offshore.

The Met Office Yellow wind warning for Derry is in force for 18 hours from 6am Monday through to 12 midnight.

Met Éireann’s wind warning Donegal Donegal as well Monaghan, Leitrim has advised of the potential for “very strong and blustery southwest winds veering westerly, with some damaging gusts”. The meteorological body adds that ‘possible impacts’ from 4am include dangerous travelling conditions; outdoor events may be impacted; structural damage; fallen trees, debris and loose objects; power outages and ave overtopping.

A second Yellow Rain warning has also been issued by Met Éireann for the north west with Storm Floris likely to bring “spells of heavy rain, with a chance of thunder” from around 2am to 10am on Monday.

The Met Office meanwhile advised: “Storm Floris is likely to bring a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to northern UK on Monday", and cautioned people that potential impacts with a yellow warning coul include “some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, some roads and bridges may close, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Accident prevention charity ROSPA has also issued safety advice through the media “as damaging winds” were “expected from Storm Floris”.

Storm Floris is heading our way.

Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “We understand how tempting it can be to stick with summer plans – whether it’s a coastal walk, a camping trip, or a garden gathering – but Storm Floris presents real risks. With strong winds and heavy rain forecast, we’re urging everyone to take the yellow warning seriously. Simple steps like securing outdoor items, avoiding unnecessary travel, and checking on vulnerable neighbours can make a big difference in staying safe.”

RoSPA has offered the following safety tips:

Secure loose objects: Ensure that any loose items outside your home, such as garden furniture, are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the peak of the storm. If you must travel, check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off.

Stay indoors: Stay inside during the storm, especially during the yellow warning period from 06:00 Monday to 06:00 Tuesday.

Prepare for power cuts: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as torches, batteries, and non-perishable food in case of power outages.

Stay away from windows: Keep away from windows and glass doors to avoid injury from flying debris.

Charge your devices: Ensure your mobile phone and other essential devices are fully charged.

Check on vulnerable neighbours: If it is safe to do so, ensure that they are secure and have everything they need.

For more detailed advice on staying safe during strong winds, you can visit the Met Office's stay safe in storms page and the RoSPA website.