Suspected Class A drugs seized after car stopped and searched in Derry
District Support Team (DST) officers were on patrol in the Skeoge area at around 2am on Friday , November 1, when they were alerted to a vehicle in the area.
After speaking with the driver, officers conducted a search which resulted in a quantity of suspected Class A drugs being seized.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.
DST Inspector Pearce said: “We encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or, anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Your information can make a difference.”