Suspected Class A drugs seized after car stopped and searched in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 10:59 BST
Police in Derry have seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs after a car was stopped in the Skeoge area of the city.

District Support Team (DST) officers were on patrol in the Skeoge area at around 2am on Friday , November 1, when they were alerted to a vehicle in the area.

After speaking with the driver, officers conducted a search which resulted in a quantity of suspected Class A drugs being seized.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The Skeoge Road area of Derry (File picture).placeholder image
The Skeoge Road area of Derry (File picture).

The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

DST Inspector Pearce said: “We encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or, anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Your information can make a difference.”

A report can also be made to police online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or to Crimestoppers via http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

