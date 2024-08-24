Suspicious death of woman in Derry city centre after house fire call out: PSNI launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a fire was reported within a Harvey Street address at around 4.15am on Saturday morning, August 24.

Crews from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and a woman was then discovered in a ground floor flat.

"Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene,” the PSNI spokesperson said, adding: “Investigating officers would ask anyone with information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference number 225 24/08/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

PSNI. (File picture)

"They are particularly keen to view any dash-cam or doorbell camera footage covering the area between 2am and 5am.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”A number of streets remain cordoned off at Waterloo Street and Chamberlain Street at this time and police advised that “traffic disruption should be expected as a result.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan offered his condolences following the death of the woman.

He said: “Fire Service responded to a fire in a flat in Harvey Street this morning, where they made the harrowing and heart-breaking discovery.

Mark H Durkan, SDLP Foyle MLA. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“People are in shock today following the death of a woman and I want to offer my sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends, who have awoken to the worst possible news this morning.

"I also want to pay tribute to the emergency responders who attended the incident this morning for their courage and professionalism.

“This awful incident is being treated as suspicious. As such I would urge anyone with any information that may help the police with their investigation, to come forward.”

In a statement issued earlier on Saturday morning, police said they were “dealing with an incident on Harvey Street in the city”.

"This has necessitated a number of road closures,” police advised.

"Waterloo Street is closed as far down the hill as High Street. Chamberlain Street is partially closed also.

"We understand the disruption that this will cause and ask the local community for their patience as we deal with this incident.”