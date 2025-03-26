Suspicious object deemed ‘nothing untoward’ after residents evacuated from homes in security alert

A security alert in Clady has ended following enquiries overnight into a suspicious object located in the Urney Road area.

The detection was made shortly after 8pm on Tueday, March 25. A public safety operation saw a number of residents in the area leave their homes while enquiries were conducted.

British Army Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and, following checks, the object was declared as nothing untoward.

The alert ended shortly before 3.40am on Wednesday, 26 March, and residents were advised they could return home.