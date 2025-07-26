Teenage boy and man in 20s treated in hospital following 'pre-arranged' and 'appalling' violence in Derry

Police in Derry have said they are reviewing all available footage after violent attacks in Derry on Friday night in the Lecky Road area and outside the football stadium in the Brandywell where the Derry City F.C. v Bohemians game was taking place.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Saturday morning said that they believe the attacks were pre-arranged.

Sinn Fein MLA Pádraig Delargy said the the violence erupted when “so-called football supporters from Dublin attacked local youths as well as cars and property belonging to residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson meanwhile said: “Derry/Londonderry are investigating public disorder in the Lecky Road and Lone Moor Road areas on Friday, July 25.

A general view of a flare after being thrown onto the pitch during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“Shortly after 7pm on Friday evening, police were made aware of two large groups of rival football supporters in the area attacking each other near the Lecky Road flyover with sticks, bats and iron bars and causing damage to buildings and cars parked in the area.

"A teenage boy and a man aged in his 20s sustained injuries as a result of this incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Further disorder then occurred in the vicinity of the Brandywell stadium during and after a football match which was taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers were in attendance and worked along with stadium staff to bring the disorder under control. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Superintendent William Calderwood meanwhile said: “We believe that the disorder we witnessed on Friday evening was pre-arranged and we will be reviewing all available footage to identify those involved.

"I would ask anyone with information or footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact officers at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1637 25/07/25.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry MLA Padraig Delargy condemned those behind the violence.

The Foyle MLA said: “The sight of masked youths armed with an array of weapons, and fighting in the streets before turning on the PSNI was terrifying for local residents, including children, who witnessed this appalling violence.

“In what seems to have been be a pre-arranged attack connected to a football match at the Brandywell, the violence erupted when so-called football supporters from Dublin attacked local youths as well as cars and property belonging to residents.

"That is disgraceful and the violence that took place on our streets needs to be condemned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It threatened the safety and well-being of local residents and stands in stark contrast to the fantastic work that is going on in the area through the Féile and the redevelopment of Meenan Square.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan meanwhile posted on social media on Friday night: “Just back from the Brandywell. It is disgusting and disgraceful that so many football fans and families left the match in fear tonight due to violent clashes that occurred outside in what had all the hallmarks of an organised attack.

"Thugs came to Derry masked and armed with an array of weapons. Local young people were injured - I hope they recover swiftly. This madness must stop before someone is killed.

"It is awful that after what has been such a tremendously positive week for the city through the Foyle Cup,this is what will hit the headlines tomorrow.

"I must commend the efforts of the stewards in the Brandywell who did their very best in extremely difficult circumstances.”

Ibnside the Brandywell the match was stopped for almost five minutes during the first half when a flare was thrown over the Southend Park stand and set fire to the artificial pitch.