Teenage girl dies after ‘becoming unwell’ at Emerge Music Festival, two in hospital

A teenage girl has sadly passed away after ‘becoming unwell’ at the Emerge Music Festival in Belfast at the weekend.

Two other people remain in hospital after taking ill at the dance music event on the Boucher Road.

Balmoral Alliance Party councillor Mickey Murray said: “Heart-breaking news this afternoon of the death of a teenage girl who attended Emerge last night and two others in hospital.”

Colr. Murray said he was seeking a meeting with council officers and the Emerge organisers.

The PSNI said it was investigating the circumstances after attending a report of the sudden death of a girl in her late teens on Sunday.

“Additionally, two people remain in hospital after taking ill at the same event,” the police spokesperson said.

“A woman aged in her 30s is in a serious but stable condition at this time, while a boy aged in his teens received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.”