A teenager has been killed in a single vehicle crash at Quigley’s Point in Inishowen.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August, 24.

The passenger, a male, aged in his teens, was fatally injured, gardai have confirmed.

The driver, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

The road remained closed as of Sunday morning to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”