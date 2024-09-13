Tributes have been paid to "the kindest soul" Noah Karran, who died aged only 18 in a road collision near Claudy.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Learmount Road, at around 9am on Thursday.

His former school, St Patrick's & St Brigid's College in Claudy, said it was devastated by the new and that he was “humorous, generous and was very well liked by all”.

On social media Noah's friends expressed shock at the loss of a dearly loved friend.

One friend said: "Rest in peace Noah you’ve been me best friend since 1st year; the many thousands of things u bought for me and did for me, the most kind hearted person i’ve ever known; all the deep conversations we had, never argued once between each other. My closest mate I’ve ever had you’ll never be forgotten - lad the kindest soul alive forever."

Another paid tribute to his "super smart" friend, who ran his own mobile phone repair business in Derry.

He also recalled their shared interest in motorbikes.

"Can’t believe he’s gone…my wee mucker Noah Karran.. … soooo sad and tragic loss,” he said.

"I used to take him to see bikes and move his wee phone business around till he was settled…super smart…I was on that dam road same morning going to Omagh, sooo dangerous that road…God rest him…shocking."

Another friend also spoke of his great loss. He said: “Noah Karran was a talented technician and a dear, kind friend. His loss is profound for both me and the industry. May he rest in peace.”

Even in his school days he showed an aptitude for electronics and business, which foreshadowed him opening his own company, it said.

Vice-Principal Mrs E. McAnaney said: “Noah was an outgoing pupil during his time at the school. He was humorous, generous and was very well liked by all. Noah was kind and had a great interest in Business and IT. He will be sorely missed.”

On social media, the school added: "Our college community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of former pupil, Noah Karran, who was only 18 years old.”

"We will keep Noah’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."

Numerous tributes and condolences have been written under the school message.

East Derry UUP representative Glen Miller expressed his sympathy on social media.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of such a young life this morning," he said. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of this young man during this incredibly difficult time. Words cannot ease the pain, but please know you are in my thoughts and prayers as you navigate this unimaginable grief."

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said Noah was driving a silver Saab on the Learmount Road when the collision occurred.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries.”

Those with information are encouraged to call 101, quoting reference 275 12/09/24, or submit information on the PSNI’s website.