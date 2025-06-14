BALLYMENA, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 10: PSNI riot squad officers respond to protesters throwing projectiles and setting vehicles on fire on June 10, 2025 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Recent scenes of unrest in Northern Ireland have once again made international headlines, casting a dark shadow over years of progress, reconciliation, and economic recovery.

As someone who came to this country as a migrant and was honoured to serve as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, I have seen first-hand both the opportunities this place holds and the dangers we face when fear and division take over.

We cannot ignore the reality that immigration has become a convenient scapegoat in today’s political climate. Fuelled by misinformation, economic frustration, and an undercurrent of prejudice, anti-immigrant rhetoric is no longer just a political talking point, it is becoming a public health issue.

The anxiety, division, and hostility it creates are deeply damaging, not only to those of us who have made this place our home, but to the entire fabric of our society.

Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

The uncomfortable truth is that much of the anger being misdirected toward immigrants has far deeper roots.

It is a product of decades of underinvestment: in healthcare systems stretched to breaking point, in schools struggling with resources, in housing that remains inaccessible for too many, and in public services that have failed to meet the needs of ordinary people.

For many citizens, there is a very real sense of being left behind, of watching opportunities slip away while their voices go unheard. That frustration is valid, but targeting immigrants will not fix it.

What saddens me deeply is how immigration is being weaponised for political gain. The growing narrative that migrants are responsible for local economic hardship is not only false, but also dangerous. Immigrants are not taking opportunities from others; they are creating them.

BALLYMENA, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 10: PSNI officers stand behind armoured police vehicles as protesters throw projectiles and start fires on June 10, 2025 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

They are contributing to our hospitals, our care homes, our businesses, and our communities. Many have arrived here fleeing conflict, instability, or poverty, determined to rebuild their lives and contribute to the very society that now demonises them.

The facts are simple: Ireland, both North and South, needs immigration. Our population has not yet recovered from generations of emigration.

Every month, headlines highlight the exodus of our young people, many of whom leave because they see limited opportunities here at home. If we are serious about reversing that trend, we must create an economy that is open to investment, open to talent, and open to those who are willing to roll up their sleeves and help us build a shared future.

You cannot solve the problem of emigration by closing the door to immigration. The two are linked and if we want our children to stay, we must first ensure that this is a place where people from every background can thrive.

The images of unrest broadcast around the world do immeasurable damage.

They undo years of work by countless individuals who have promoted Northern Ireland as a place of peace, opportunity, and growth.

I have seen it myself. While promoting Derry as a city of investment and innovation abroad, I am often met with questions about our safety, our stability, and whether the Troubles have truly ended.

These recent events feed a narrative we have fought so hard to move beyond, a narrative that discourages investment, frightens away tourists, and undermines our efforts to create a better economic future for all.

Blaming immigrants for our challenges is easy. It provides a simple target for complex problems. But true leadership requires honesty and the honesty is this: without immigration, without diversity, and without an economy that welcomes new people and new ideas, we cannot prosper.

We cannot grow. We cannot build the kind of society that offers hope to our young people or stability for future generations.

This is a moment for reflection. A moment to step back from the noise, to recognise where the real failures lie, and to commit to building solutions that unite rather than divide. Our anger should be directed at the policies and decisions that have failed communities for decades not at those who have come here seeking to contribute.

Northern Ireland has made incredible progress. We cannot afford to turn back now.