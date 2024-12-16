This demonstration was undertaken by professional fire and rescue service personnel to show the reality of what happens at the scene of an emergency where someone is trapped in a vehicle following a collision.

The sobering simulation was organised as part of a ‘Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030’.

Speaking at Crescent Link Fire Station in Derry, Minister John O’Dowd said the fire personnel involved in the simulation had attended the scene of real life collisions in the course of their work.