Three people taken to hospital after collision between bus and car at Manorcunningham

Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision between a bus and a car on the Derry to Letterkenny road.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 10am this morning in Manorcunningham, Co.Donegal.

The collision involved a bus and a car.

Gardai confirmed that three people have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed at this time. Local diversions are currently in place.