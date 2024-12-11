Three people taken to hospital after collision between bus and car at Manorcunningham

By Laura Glenn
Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:54 BST

Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision between a bus and a car on the Derry to Letterkenny road.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 10am this morning in Manorcunningham, Co.Donegal.

The collision involved a bus and a car.

Gardai confirmed that three people have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed at this time. Local diversions are currently in place.

