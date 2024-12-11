Three people taken to hospital after collision between bus and car at Manorcunningham
Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision between a bus and a car on the Derry to Letterkenny road.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 10am this morning in Manorcunningham, Co.Donegal.
The collision involved a bus and a car.
Gardai confirmed that three people have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.
The road remains closed at this time. Local diversions are currently in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.