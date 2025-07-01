Two arrested after car fails to stop and crashes into concrete bollards in Derry

Two arrests have been made after a vehicle which failed to stop for police in Derry on Monday evening crashed into concrete bollards.

A PSNI spokesperson said that at 7.50pm District Support Team (DST) officers on patrol observed a silver Audi A3 on Springtown Road which they signalled to stop when it travelled onto Groarty Road, however the driver failed to do so.

"A short time later, the same vehicle was seen on Buncrana Road, travelling towards Branch Roundabout and then into a residential area, crashing into concrete bollards on Killary Road. At this time, the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle as it was still in motion, the vehicle subsequently rolling into a garden fence.

"DST officers, working with Waterside Neighbourhood Team officers, with the use of a drone, with Response officers and Tactical Support Group colleagues, two males, aged 18 and 19 years old, were located and arrested on suspicion of offences and they remain in custody this morning.

"A search of the vehicle also resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia.”

Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: "I want to thank the members of the public who assisted with this incident last night, which is a great example of collaborative working, not just across police departments and with colleagues, but also with the community.

"Please continue to report any suspicious activity you see in your area. You can call us on 101, or make a report online via to call 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Always call 999 in an emergency."

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”