Two men arrested in Derry as 'part of an investigation into INLA criminality'

Police have said two men have been arrested in Derry as ‘part of an investigation into INLA criminality, including the criminal use of Firearms’.

The arrests came as detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch conducted two searches in Derry on Sunday, August 10.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.

"A number of items have been seized by police and enquiries are ongoing.”