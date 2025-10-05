Two treated in hospital after suspected sectarian attack in Derry's Waterside

Two people were treated in hospital after being attacked in what police believe may have been a sectarian assault in Derry's Waterside on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of disorder in the Spencer Road area. Inspector Hughes said: “Shortly before 10.30pm, officers were made aware that a number of young people were involved in an altercation in the area. “It was also reported that an object was thrown at two males who were inside a vehicle in the area. “The pair were then assaulted by the group, and subsequently attended hospital for treatment for injuries received. “Our enquiries are this continuing this morning, and a sectarian motive is being treated as a possible line of enquiry. “We would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1785 of 04/10/25.”