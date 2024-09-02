Woman killed in St. Johnston named as ‘adoring grandmother’ Patricia McBrearty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The woman who died after being struck by a lorry in St. Johnston has been named as Patricia McBrearty.

Mrs. McBrearty, who was in her 80s, was struck by a lorry on Church Street in the village shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Described as a loving mother and an adoring grandmother she is mourned by her children Brian, Tina and Susie, grandchildren Cara, Hannah, PJ and Eimear, sister Anne and wider family circle. Mrs. McBrearty’s funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.