Woman sadly confirmed to have died in 2 vehicle collision in Ballykelly, County Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Sep 2024, 22:26 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a woman has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballykelly on Thursday afternoon, September 26.

The woman has been named as Joyce Taggart. Joyce was 84 years old and from the Ballykelly area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.15pm of a collision involving a bus and car on the Clooney Road.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services but sadly, Mrs Taggart who was the driver of the car died at the scene.

Joyce Taggart.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 26/09/24.

“The Clooney Road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.”

