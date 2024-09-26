Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a woman has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballykelly on Thursday afternoon, September 26.

The woman has been named as Joyce Taggart. Joyce was 84 years old and from the Ballykelly area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.15pm of a collision involving a bus and car on the Clooney Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services but sadly, Mrs Taggart who was the driver of the car died at the scene.

Joyce Taggart.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 26/09/24.

“The Clooney Road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.”