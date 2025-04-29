Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 30s sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Malin in Co.Donegal on Monday.

Gardaí confirmed they and emergency services attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 2.30pm yesterday, April 28 on the R242 road at Malin, Co. Donegal.

A lorry and a motorcycle were involved in this collision.

The motorcyclist, a woman aged in her 30s, was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

The R242 road remains closed on Tuesday morning.

