Woman seriously injured in collision between motorbike and lorry in Inishowen
A woman in her 30s sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Malin in Co.Donegal on Monday.
Gardaí confirmed they and emergency services attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 2.30pm yesterday, April 28 on the R242 road at Malin, Co. Donegal.
A lorry and a motorcycle were involved in this collision.
The motorcyclist, a woman aged in her 30s, was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this incident.