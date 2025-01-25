Young man who died in Donegal road traffic incident named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man who died in a road traffic incident in Donegal on Friday morning has been named.

Kacper Dudek was just 20 years old.

Gardaí in Raphoe said on Saturday that they were continuing to investigate the fatal road traffic incident, which occurred at Feddyglass, Raphoe, Donegal on Friday morning 24th January 2025 and which resulted in the death of Mr Dudek.

A garda spokesperson said: “The body of the deceased man has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.”

The section of the N14 between Lifford and Letterkenny where the incident occurred was closed throughout Friday and gardai have confirmed that it remained closed as of Saturday morning, with local diversions in place.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a full examination of the scene this morning.

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to provided support to the family of Mr Dudek (RIP).

"Investigations ongoing.”