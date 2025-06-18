Youths start fires on Derry roads as motorists urged to avoid routes

File picture of the Glengalliagh Road / Racecourse Road junction area. (Google Earth)

A third night of disturbances in Derry has seen gangs of youths started fires on roads and at a set of traffic lights in the Greater Shantallow and Templemore areas.

On Wednesday evening, motorists were advised to avoid the Templemore Road in the Galliagh / Templemore area, where items had been set on fire close to a busy roundabout.

Less than a mile away, construction barricades, tyres and other materials were set alight on another busy route in the Leafair/ Shantallow area

A PSNI spokesperson said shortly before 8pm: “Drivers are advised there are plastic barricades on fire on Glengalliagh Road, in Galliagh, close to the Leafair Wellbeing Centre. Please avoid the area at this time.”

In an update after 9pm the spokesperson added: “Please be aware the fire on Glengalligh Road in Galliagh continues to burn, after plastic barricades and tyres were set alight.

"A traffic light was also set on fire, and is now out of operation. If possible, please avoid the area and take an alternative route.”

Community workers were at the scene on Wednesday evening and in a social media post, Galliagh Community Response said they were on the ground engaging with young people to try to stop the anti-social behaviour spreading. They also urged all parents to make contact with their children.

The incidents in the Greater Shantallow area come after two nights of rioting around two miles away in the Nailor’s Row area beside the City Walls on Monday and Tuesday.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh on Wednesday visited two residential facilities for older and vulnerable people at the House in the Wells and Alexander House close to where the violence occurred to speak with residents and staff directly affected.

Speaking following the meeting, Mayor McHugh said: “I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their experiences with me. Hearing first-hand accounts of how this violence has impacted not only their sense of safety but also their emotional and mental wellbeing was deeply moving. These are homes to some of our most vulnerable resident, the people who deserve peace, dignity, and security. It is totally unacceptable that anyone should feel unsafe in their own home.

“I am calling on those involved in these acts to reflect on the consequences of their actions, and the impact it has on the wider community. The distress caused to elderly residents, individuals with disabilities, and the dedicated staff who care for them cannot be overstated. It is important that we continue to stand together as a community to speak out against violence and support those who need protection and assistance.”

Mayor McHugh said he and his party colleagues are working closely with local agencies, the PSNI, and support services to ensure support is available to those who need it.

He said everyone deserves to live in a safe and respectful environment, and he is committed to doing all he can to restore that sense of security in the local community.

Mayor McHugh concluded that the acts of violence will not distract from the very positive work that is going on within communities in the city.