Emergency services at scene of single vehicle collision involving motorbike
Police and other emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Strabane involving a motorcyclist.
By Staff Reporter
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:22 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:27 am
The single-vehicle collision was reported just after 10:20am this morning, Thursday, September 15.
Police are on the scene and drivers are advised to use an alternative route to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.