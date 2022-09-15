News you can trust since 1772
Emergency services at scene of single vehicle collision involving motorbike

Police and other emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Strabane involving a motorcyclist.

By Staff Reporter
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:27 am
The single-vehicle collision was reported just after 10:20am this morning, Thursday, September 15.

Police are on the scene and drivers are advised to use an alternative route to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

