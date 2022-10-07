Emergency services attending scene of explosion at Donegal service station

Emergency services are attending the scene of an incident at a service station in Creeslough

The police force have asked people to avoid the Donegal town.

It is understood the appeal follows a major explosion at a service station.

“An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes,” Gardaí said.

The National Ambulance Service said: “A number of ambulances are attending the scene of a serious incident at a service station in Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Please avoid this area at the moment if possible.”

Images of the aftermath of the explosion show significant damage to the service station, cars and apartments.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan stated: “Hoping all those involved at the very difficult scenes at the petrol station in Creeslough.

“My prayers are with all involved and the entire community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad