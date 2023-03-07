News you can trust since 1772
Emergency services attending two vehicle crash on A5 south of Strabane

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision on the A5 south of Strabane this morning.

By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident occurred on the Mulvin Road section of the A5 near Victoria Bridge.

"To allow emergency services to deal with the incident, drivers are advised to find an alternative route,” police said, after the crash occurred around 8am.

The road was closed for a time at the junction but has reopened.

The crash occurred south of Strabane near Victoria Bridge.
"With regard to current icy road conditions: slow down, and leave plenty of time for your journey,” the PSNI stated.

