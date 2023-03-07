Emergency services attending two vehicle crash on A5 south of Strabane
Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision on the A5 south of Strabane this morning.
By Kevin Mullan
The incident occurred on the Mulvin Road section of the A5 near Victoria Bridge.
"To allow emergency services to deal with the incident, drivers are advised to find an alternative route,” police said, after the crash occurred around 8am.
The road was closed for a time at the junction but has reopened.
"With regard to current icy road conditions: slow down, and leave plenty of time for your journey,” the PSNI stated.