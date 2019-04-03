Emergency situation at Belfast International Airport - fire engines meet passenger jet on runway

There is an emergency situation at Belfast International Airport, according to reports.

Shortly before 4:00pm on Wednesday several photographs were posted on social media by travellers inside the Belfast International Airport terminal building.

The photographs show a passenger jet on the runway with number of stationary emergency vehicles nearby.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: "We can confirm we are dealing with a ground incident involving an aircraft, passengers disembarked as normal and have returned to the departure lounge.

"The airport remains open and operational."