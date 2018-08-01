Emily and James were most popular baby names in 2017

Emily and James were the most popular first names given to baby girls and baby boys in Northern Ireland, for births registered in 2017.
This is one of the findings of the Baby Names 2017 statistics published today, Wednesday, by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.
James and jointly Emily and Grace, were the most popular names in the Derry and Strabane Locla Government District.
Emily has been the most popular girls’ name in each of the past five years, albeit jointly with Grace in 2013, whereas James has been the most popular boys’ names in each of the past three years.
In terms of boys’ names, Jack (which held the top spot for 12 consecutive years between 2003 and 2014) comes a close second to James in popularity with Noah in third place. Hunter climbed the greatest number of places to join the top 100 names for boys, rising from rank 207 in 2016 to rank 98 in 2017. Logan joined the boy’s top 10 for the first time in 2017.
While the popularity of boys’ names has varied over the years, James, Jack, Daniel and Thomas have all stood the test of time featuring in both the 2017 top 10 and the top 10 a decade previously. Zeplin, Blaise, Maverick, Ace and Jupiter on the other hand, were some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2017.
In terms of girls’ names, Grace has once again taken second place in the top 10, whilst Olivia comes a close third. Roise climbed the greatest number of places to join the top 100 names for girls, moving from rank 151 in 2016 to rank 90 in 2017. Isla and Charlotte both joined the girl’s top 10 for the first time in 2017.
Compared with boys, a greater number of girls’ names have held the top spot since the reporting of first names began in 1997. Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2017 were Lady, Divine, Rio, Star and Vogue.
Almost 1,000 new baby names were registered in 2017 that had not been registered since the reporting of baby names began in 1997. Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.
Of those registrations containing details of the father, almost 500 boys were given their fathers’ name as a first or additional name. However fewer than 100 girls were given their mothers’ name.
More generally, the statistics published highlight that the popularity of baby names in 2017 (both boys and girls) varied, for example, by District Council, age of mother, country of birth of mother and month of registration.
Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland, 2017
Boys:
James – 243 Babies
Jack – 226 Babies
Noah – 189 Babies
Charlie – 185 Babies
Jacob – 180 Babies
Harry – 169 Babies
Thomas – 158 Babies
Daniel – 147 Babies
Oliver – 143 Babies
Logan – 125 Babies
Girls:
Emily – 216 Babies
Grace – 202 Babies
Olivia – 179 Babies
Isla – 153 Babies
Anna – 142 Babies
Sophie – 132 Babies
Ella – 128 Babies
Amelia – 127 Babies
Charlotte – 124 Babies
Sophia – 121 Babies