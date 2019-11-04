Enagh changing rooms campaign

A Derry youth and community group is continuing its campaign for the provision of changing room facilities in one of the city’s most peripheral estates.

The Enagh Youth Forum is urging Derry City and Strabane District Council to consider installing facilities at Enagh Lough in Strathfoyle.

It says hundreds of people use the popular waterway for recreation throughout the year.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to reiterate our request for Derry City & Strabane District Council to carry out a feasibility study in relation to accessing possible locations for changing room provision to be installed at Enagh Lough.

“This issue has long been identified as something that needs to be looked at by local residents and young people in Strathfoyle and is supported by a wide range of groups who continue to utilise Enagh Lough all year round for outdoor recreation, canoeing and kayaking.”

The forum says the lough is popular with hundreds of young people who use it all year round for outdoor education, canoeing, kayaking and accredited training.

However, there are little or no facilities in and around the small lake.

It claims to have widespread backing for its changing room campaign from a range for user groups.

EYF specfically requests “that Council carry out a feasibility study exploring potential sites and opportunities for changing room provision to be installed at Enagh Lough Eastern.”

It adds: “This will help meet a clear identified need and ensure the site becomes child protection compliant.

“This is also listed as an action in the local Faughan Strategic Growth Plan as well as the localised Strathfoyle & Maydown Village Cluster Plan.”