Enagh Lough safety meeting in response to tragic deaths of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

The meeting was convened in response to the tragic passing of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian who died after getting into difficulty whilst swimming with friends in the Lough in late August.

Among those in attendance were representatives from the Honourable the Irish Society, Enagh Country Park, Foyle Search and Rescue Service, PSNI, Loughs Agency and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership as well as local MLAs, Derry City and Strabane District Council party leaders, independent councillors and elected representatives from the Faughan DEA.

The meeting heard that while Derry City and Strabane District Council has no statutory responsibility for waterways and water safety or any ownership of lands at Enagh Lough, it has taken a proactive approach through engagement with a range of stakeholders and interested parties to carry out exploratory works to help identify roles and responsibilities at the lough.

It was acknowledged at the meeting that ownership and responsibility for Enagh Lough is fragmented, with several different landowners owning various parts around the edge of the Lough, and some of the bed and soil of the Lough. Taking this on board all the partners in their detailed discussions around safety measures and improvement actions agreed that a joint multi-agency approach was the best way forward.

It was agreed to engage with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) to explore the possibility of them carrying out an initial scoping exercise with a view to assess and provide a report with recommendations on water safety at the amenity.

Mayor Duffy said: “Our thoughts and deep sympathies were with the families at this meeting this afternoon. It is important that all partners examine and review what happened and I am confident that input from the RoSPA will provide the necessary assistance in reviewing the site and moving forward.