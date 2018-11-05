English FA investigating McClean's 'uneducated cavemen' retort to abusers

The Football Association are looking into James McClean’s social media post following Stoke’s goalless draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

McClean was abused by a section of the Stoke support after he decided not to wear a poppy on his shirt during the game.

James McClean.

The Derry-born Republic of Ireland international has previously explained he does not wear the poppy for political reasons and Stoke issued a statement ahead of the game confirming that stance had not changed.

On Instagram, McClean said the Stoke fans who had abused him were ‘uneducated cavemen’ and that he was a ‘proud Fenian’ and ‘nothing will change that’.