Environment Minister Edwin Poots confirms clampdown on unauthorised dredging of the River Foyle

Regular patrols have been mounted along the River Foyle to clampdown on unauthorised dredging, the new environment minister Edwin Poots has revealed.

The Minister has also confirmed that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs recently wrote to an individual asking them to stop dredging the river.

Mr. Poots made the revelations in response to an Assembly Question that was tabled by the West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Mr. McCrossan asked Mr. Poots “to outline what action his Department is taking to stop unauthorised dredging of the River Foyle” and “whether his Department has met its legal obligations to protect the waterway”.

The Minister replied: “My Department contacted the individual who is dredging the river and alerted that dredging the tidal river is subject to a licence in the Northern Ireland zone.”

Mr. Poots said patrols have been mounted on the river in an attempt to ensure that no further dredging was taking place.

“This has been followed up with regular patrols at the site, in partnership with the Loughs Agency.

“No dredging has been recorded in the Northern Ireland area since the letter was issued,” he said.

The Minister said that further enforcement action would potentially be taken if there was evidence of it happening in future.

“If dredging recommences, my officials will exercise enforcement action under the Marine & Coastal Access Act 2009, thereby protecting the waterway in the future.

“I am aware that there is reciprocal enforcement action being taken forward in the Republic of Ireland,” he said.