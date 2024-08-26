100% Redress Party announces meetings to establish local Cumainn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These events will provide an opportunity for supporters and interested people to learn more about the Party’s mission, goals and how those attending can actively contribute to its growth at grassroots level.
Although not focussed on one issue, the Party has principally been advocating for a genuine 100% redress scheme for all property owners affected by the defective concrete crisis.
Councillor Joy Beard, Buncrana, commented: “With a strong network of committed members who can influence policy and contribute to the Party’s ongoing efforts, we can bring about meaningful change which is so desperately needed.”
Councillor Tomas Sean Devine, Letterkenny, said: "There are so many issues that need to be redressed. I urge everyone to come along to our information meetings, get involved and meet the team."
The first meeting will be held on Monday, September 2 at 7.30pm in Buncrana Youth Club, Castle Avenue, Buncrana.
The second will take place on Tuesday, September 3 at 7.30pm in Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey.
Details of further meetings will be announced in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.