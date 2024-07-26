1,053 tonnes of biodegradable waste sent to landfill in Derry & Strabane
This amounted to almost three quarters of all waste landfilled in the local authority during the January to March period.
"There is considerable variation between councils in the quantities of biodegradable waste sent to landfill, as well as the proportion of biodegradable waste in total landfill.
“In Derry & Strabane, 73.9 per cent (1,053 tonnes) of all Local Authority Collected (LAC) municipal waste sent to landfill was biodegradable, whilst in Ards & North Down, 51.9 per cent (4,337 tonnes) of LAC municipal waste sent to landfill was biodegradable,” the new waste management report for January to March 2024 reveals.
The report shows DC&SDC collected 19,777 tonnes of waste over the quarter. Of this 9,158 tonnes was prepared for reuse, dry recycling or composting; 8,387 tonnes was sent for waste energy recovery; and 1,425 tonnes was landfilled.
The vast majority of rubbish, 17,381 tonnes, was generated from local households with 2,396 tonnes from businesses and other non-household sources.
Year-on-year recycling rates were up in Derry & Strabane.
“Derry City & Strabane, Belfast and Mid & East Antrim councils reported an increase in their household recycling rate in January to March 2024 compared to January to March 2023.
"The household recycling rate decreased in four councils with the largest decrease of 2.9 percentage points recorded in Antrim & Newtownabbey council,” the report shows.
In total 8,477 tonnes of waste collected by DC&SDC was recycled. Compostable waste accounted for 2,256 tonnes of recycled waste during the quarter followed by paper and card (1,392 tonnes), construction and demolition waste (1,144) tonnes, other waste (854 tonnes), wood (731 tonnes), plastic (618 tonnes), metal (417 tonnes), electrical goods (256 tonnes) and textiles (47 tonnes).
Across the North as a whole councils collected 234,309 tonnes of waste during January to March 2024, higher than the 228,236 tonnes collected during January to March 2023.
During January to March 2024, 45.8 per cent of waste collected by councils was sent for recycling, similar to the recycling rate recorded for January to March 2023.
