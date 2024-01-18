News you can trust since 1772
A covering of snow falls across Derry. Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEyeA covering of snow falls across Derry. Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye
A covering of snow falls across Derry. Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

12 stunning aerial photos of Derry in the snow

These stunning aerial photographs of Derry taken on Thursday by Lorcan Doherty/ PressEye capture a city coated in a blanket of snow.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT

Photos by Lorcan Doherty / PressEye.

A covering of snow falls across Derry / Londonderry.Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

1. A covering of snow falls across Derry. Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland. Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

A covering of snow falls across Derry / Londonderry.Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye Photo: Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

Photo Sales
A covering of snow falls across Derry. Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland. Photo Lorcan Doherty/ PressEye

2. A covering of snow falls across Derry / Londonderry.Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland. Photo Lorcan Doherty

A covering of snow falls across Derry. Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland. Photo Lorcan Doherty/ PressEye Photo: Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

Photo Sales
A covering of snow falls across Derry. Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.Photo Lorcan Doherty

3. A covering of snow falls across Derry. Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland. Photo Lorcan Doherty

A covering of snow falls across Derry. Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.Photo Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

Photo Sales
A covering of snow falls across Derry.Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

4. A covering of snow falls across Derry. Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

A covering of snow falls across Derry.Photo Lorcan Doherty / PressEye Photo: Lorcan Doherty / PressEye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry