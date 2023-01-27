News you can trust since 1772
The Undertones gig in Derry's Nerve Centre in 2003.

19 great photos down memory lane in Derry & Donegal back in January 2003

Here we present some of the people and places as featured in the Derry Journal back in January 2023.

By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago

Photos from the Derry Journal archive.

1. Nadine Coyle signs an autograph for the Mayor of Derry Councillor Kathleen McCloskey when the Coyle family attended a reception in the Guildhall.

Joseph Thompson, left, of JMT Direct, a new telemarketing and data managing company in Claudy and Vincent Lusby.

CLG Beart awards back in 2003.

