19 pictures from the past from St Brecan's High School in Derry back in 2000

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 11:51 BST
Pictured are staff, students and special guest, then Education Minister Martin McGuinness at St Brecan’s High School in Derry back in 2000.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Staff at St Brecan's High School back in 2000.

1. St Brecan's 28_11_T5 Staff 1.jpg

Staff at St Brecan's High School back in 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

St Brecan's principal Mr Paul Molloy with the head boy and head girl back in 2000.

2. St Brecan's 28_11_T6 Head Boy_Girl & Principal.jpg

St Brecan's principal Mr Paul Molloy with the head boy and head girl back in 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

The Computer Room at St Brecan's.

3. St Brecan's 28_11_T4 Computer Room.jpg

The Computer Room at St Brecan's. Photo: Derry Journal

Pictured are students, staff and invited guests at the annual school prize-giving at St Brecan's High School, Top of the Hill back in the year 2000.

4. St Brecan's High School (6).jpg

Pictured are students, staff and invited guests at the annual school prize-giving at St Brecan's High School, Top of the Hill back in the year 2000. Photo: Derry Journal

