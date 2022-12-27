Four children and a woman in her 20s this morning remain in hospital.

Police confirmed the three fatalities following the two car collision between Killycolp Road and Sherrigrim Road on December 26. The road remained closed overnight.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

R.I.P.

“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles."Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain."

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22. You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA has expressed her deepest sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and injured in today’s Tyrone road traffic collision.

The Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA said: “It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

PSNI.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this tragic incident and the families and communities impacted by such a devastating loss.