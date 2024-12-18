33 beautiful pictures of Derry City aglow for the festive season 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:42 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 14:57 BST
These atmospheric pictures showcase some of the light displays and other Christmas decorations around Derry city centre for festive season.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

1. Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

2. Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

3. Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

4. Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney

Christmas lights in Derry. Photo:George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice