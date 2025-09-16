37 photographs of former military barracks at Ebrington in Derry in 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 13:20 BST
In December 2003 the former British Army barracks at Ebrington was transferred from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to the Northern Ireland Executive.

Over the past 22 years the landmark site in the Waterside has been wholly transformed and is now a thriving public plaza, home to dozens of businesses with every building occupied by a tenant or is being held for a tenant.

Development has been a long time coming, however. Here is a selection of photographs taken in September 2005 showing the job the urban regeneration compony Ilex had ahead of them in revitalising the site.

The former British Army military barracks at Ebrington in September 2005 shortly after it was transferred to the Executive.

1. Ebrington Barracks in September 2005 (31).JPG

2. Ebrington Barracks in September 2005 (14).JPG

3. Ebrington Barracks in September 2005 (5).JPG

4. Ebrington Barracks in September 2005 (10).JPG

