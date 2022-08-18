45 PICTURES from A-Levels results day in Derry 2022

1.

ST. MARYâ€TMS A LEVEL VISIT BY MAYOR. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and former pupil of St. Maryâ€TMs, Sandra Duffy, paid a courtesy call yesterday to her former alma mater to congratulate A Level students on their results. She is pictured with senior staff and some of the pupils. From left are Roisin Rice, Vice Principal, Chloe Doyle, Aisling Campbell, Katrina Kealey, Vice Principal, Emilie Hagan, Roin Rosborough, Aimee Montgomery and Brendan McGinn, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)