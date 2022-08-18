News you can trust since 1772
A-LEVELS AT ST. COLUMB â€TMS. . . .A Level students checking their results at St. Columbâ€TMs College on Thursday. From left, Joshua Downey, Johnathan McLooney, Riley McKeever, Cormac Turley and Jake Chang. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

45 PICTURES from A-Levels results day in Derry 2022

A-Level students across the North West were congratulated today as they received their A and AS level results following a turbulent few years sparked by the pandemic.

By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:33 pm

For the first time in three years, students’ grades were this year based on the traditional format after examinations returned in full earlier this summer.

At schools across Derry, Limavady, Strabane, Dungiven and rural areas of the north west, students were gathering to get their results earlier today.

Pictured are students from Oakgrove Integrated College, St Mary’s College, Thornhill College, St Columb’s College and St Joseph’s Boys School in Derry and St Patrick’s College, Dungiven.

1.

ST. MARYâ€TMS A LEVEL VISIT BY MAYOR. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and former pupil of St. Maryâ€TMs, Sandra Duffy, paid a courtesy call yesterday to her former alma mater to congratulate A Level students on their results. She is pictured with senior staff and some of the pupils. From left are Roisin Rice, Vice Principal, Chloe Doyle, Aisling Campbell, Katrina Kealey, Vice Principal, Emilie Hagan, Roin Rosborough, Aimee Montgomery and Brendan McGinn, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2.

St. Columbâ€TMs College A Level student Shane Deery is congratulated by his biology teacher Mrs. Ursula Grimley yesterday.

3.

Mrs. ?????? Beattie, teacher, St. Columbâ€TMs College congratulating A Level students Luke Concannon, Conor Cassidy, Sam Bratton and Jai Joshi at the school on Thursday.

4.

A very happy St. Columbâ€TMs College A Level student Jai Joshi pictured with his parents and sister after receiving his results on Thursday.

