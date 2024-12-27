50 new six metre lighting columns to brighten popular Foyle Valley Greenway in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifty new six metre lighting columns are to be installed at the popular Foyle Valley Greenway to improve accessibility and public safety.

Infrared technology will be used to brighten the lights when a person approaches and dim them when they pass in order to minimise the impact on nocturnal animals such as bats.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has applied for planning permission to erect the columns between the Craigavon Bridge and the beginning of ‘The Line’ at Daisyfield Park.

"The application is seeking full planning permission for the installation of 50 no. 6m lighting columns and the re-surfacing of existing greenway path located at Foyle Valley Greenway,” according to a support statement submitted with the application.

"The proposed works will see the installation of lighting columns at approx. 30m between columns (with the exception of lighting columns on bends along the path),” it adds.

LED bulbs emitting a warm white light considered bat friendly are set to be used while a PIR (passive infrared) sensor will be utilised on every second column to control the operation of the lights.

"The aim of the PIR is to detect humans within the area of the light. Once a detection has been made the first four columns will be illuminated to 5 Lux (minimum requirement for human health and safety) which will be experience along the path network and only in close proximity to the lighting column.

"Once it has been detected that the person has moved along the path, the lights to the rear will dim down to an ambient level of 1 lux. This will create a rolling light effect where only four columns are illuminated,” the statement adds.

The development follows previous calls by local political representatives for better lighting at the riverside walkway to improve public – and particularly women’s – safety.

"The initiative promotes active travel, improves public safety, and enhances the recreational value of the area without detrimentally impacting the site's natural, historical, or residential surroundings.

"With careful implementation of mitigation measures and adherence to outlined construction and operational controls, the development is poised to deliver significant social and environmental benefits for Derry City and its residents,” the council supporting statement concludes.