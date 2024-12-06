8 photographs of new Strabane public realm scheme with consultation display running until January

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the proposals.

A display will remain at the Strabane Library until January 31, 2025 for the public to review and provide feedback and will also be available online at – www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm

The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street.

The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork.

It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located.

1 . A display will remain at the Strabane Library until January 31, 2025 for the public to review and provide feedback and will also be available online at – www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm A display will remain at the Strabane Library until January 31, 2025 for the public to review and provide feedback and will also be available online at – www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales

2 . Artist impressions of the proposed new £7m public realm improvement scheme in Strabane will remain on display at the Civic Room in Strabane Library, Railway Street, until January. Artist impressions of the proposed new £7m public realm improvement scheme in Strabane will remain on display at the Civic Room in Strabane Library, Railway Street, until January. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales

3 . The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street. The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street. Photo: DC&SDC Photo Sales